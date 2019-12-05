What To Do This Weekend

Two festive events are happening this month that will light up your holiday season. You can catch the Winter Woods Spectacular through December 31st at Iroquois Park. Immerse yourself in majestic woods lit up beautifully with twinkling lights as you travel through the park. If you loved the Jack-o-lantern Spectacular in October, you will love this. Also, don’t forget to head underground and see the spectacular show Lights Under Louisville at the Mega Cavern. Their event will be happening through January 4th this year and you can check out the lights day or night!