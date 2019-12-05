What To Do This Weekend
Two festive events are happening this month that will light up your holiday season. You can catch the Winter Woods Spectacular through December 31st at Iroquois Park. Immerse yourself in majestic woods lit up beautifully with twinkling lights as you travel through the park. If you loved the Jack-o-lantern Spectacular in October, you will love this. Also, don’t forget to head underground and see the spectacular show Lights Under Louisville at the Mega Cavern. Their event will be happening through January 4th this year and you can check out the lights day or night!
If you’re thinking of having a date night this weekend, head to Le Moo on Sunday in support of the Younger Women’s Club of Louisville. Treat yourself to a gourmet meal and 10 percent of your check will be donated to the non-profit serving the young women in our community. What a great way to give back this season and enjoy a meal you won’t have to cook.
Browse through some curated gifts for your friends and family at the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft Martinis and Mistletoe event. It will feature pop-up shops from local artisans and a special Martini bar by Jeptha Creed Distillery will be available.
For more handmade and local Christmas gift shopping, plan on going to the Holiday Made Market at the Mellwood Arts Center. Noel Deeb, owner of El Bread Shop and who is featured in this month’s issue, will be selling fresh baked goods.
This weekend and next weekend the Louisville Zoo will be putting on Santa’s Safari. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman will be making their special stop at the zoo. Guests will be able to become an elf as part of Santa’s workshop and create a holiday craft. Enjoy treats, beverages, holiday sing-alongs, and of course your complimentary photo with Santa.
P.S. It’s time to have a cookie party inspired by the season.
