What Birthday Trip Would You Take?

“Greece has always been that place for me,” Sondra says. Her wanderlust has been drawn toward that quintessential shot of Santourini from the Aegean Sea. The stark white buildings with blue shutters, the cascading bougainvillea, and, of course, the cats. So, after a little research about how to maximize 10 days in Greece, she, her sisters Stephanie and Marilyn, and her brother-in-law Rick, decided the best way to see the islands of Greece (there are a whopping 6,000 of them) would be by boat.

Island hopping takes a lot of time and planning, and since Sondra is not a cruise-ship-type-of-gal, she found the perfect solution: Windstar, a 150 passenger, luxury catered ship (because you only turn 40 once, right?) that travels throughout the Grecian islands (with a stop-over in Turkey). Aboard the white, sail-studded ship, the family could have a home base, prepared meals, and a full bar — and still have the opportunity to view many destinations in a short period of time, because all the traveling would be done for them as they slept.