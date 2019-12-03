Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Linkin’ Bridge Christmas Concert

An a capella singing group from the West End of Louisville, Kentucky, Linkin’ Bridge gained fame in 2016 when they made it to the finals of season 11 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

The quartet’s mission, as stated on its official website: “is to inspire unity in a world divided by social and cultural difference.”

Its latest album, Linkin’ Bridge Expressions Volume I (Linkin Bridge Inc.), dropped last month. Speaking by phone with the Arts Insider, Linkin’ Bridge member Montre Davis said the following about the group’s upcoming Louisville date: “It is a great honor to do a Christmas concert in our own hometown…especially as the headliner. It just shows that our city is in support of us, and we love our city just as much. I love seeing our fans’ faces!” he added. “And it’s also an honor to team up with Angels in Disguise and do this for a good cause.”

Angels in Disguise is a non-profit based in Louisville. Its purpose is to change hearts and minds to create a world where people with Down syndrome are embraced and empowered.