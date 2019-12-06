This Home Holds A Beautiful Life

This one word, “work,” personifies Noel’s philosophy of what it means to live beautifully. Their home, a gorgeously renovated Old Louisville Victorian, is the hub of their family and work lives — a place where each coincide in busy, fruitful harmony. Tyler Deeb runs his business Misc. Goods Co. from there; Noel runs her home bakery business El Bread Shop from the table where we chat.

“I love allowing my kids to see me work. They have an understanding of what work looks like. Papa doesn’t disappear for 8-9 hours a day to a mysterious place. They see us work and sometimes they get to participate,” Noel explains.

This past August, Noel and Tyler relocated from Shelby Park to their new live/work space in Old Louisville. When they purchased the home, it had sat vacant for 20 years but was already stripped down to the original studs and brick. For 16 months the couple renovated the five bedroom, 3.5 bath house. Today, everything inside is new except for the original doors, brick, and stairs. Each detail in the home is intentional — the eye of an artist (Noel) and a designer (Tyler) can be seen throughout.