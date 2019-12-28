The Hunt for Clothing

Off I-71 in Buckner, Kentucky, about 21 miles northeast of Louisville, is a national agricultural marketing firm, Fastline Media Group, which produces 22 catalogues with ads and news that reach more than 100,000 large farm producers across the country.

Maggie Morris, 26, works in marketing for Fastline, whose publications include the Big Ag catalogue and Pink Tractor, a publication for female farmers. The publications feature some of the biggest names in farming: manufacturers, equipment dealers, livestock, and other agricultural businesses. The company also offers full-scale marketing products such as digital ads, social media exposure, and video packages.

“I handle all the consumer marketing,” Maggie says, “rebranding of current brands, email campaigns to drive traffic to websites, print and digital ads, direct mail. I also go to trade shows. But we really focus on maintaining a brand.

“My job is to ensure that people are buying and reading the catalogues and to increase subscriptions,” says Maggie, who has a degree in business marketing from Indiana University Southeast. “I am a marketer, through and through. I had a chance to come here, and I love it.”