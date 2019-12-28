The Hunt for Clothing
Off I-71 in Buckner, Kentucky, about 21 miles northeast of Louisville, is a national agricultural marketing firm, Fastline Media Group, which produces 22 catalogues with ads and news that reach more than 100,000 large farm producers across the country.
Maggie Morris, 26, works in marketing for Fastline, whose publications include the Big Ag catalogue and Pink Tractor, a publication for female farmers. The publications feature some of the biggest names in farming: manufacturers, equipment dealers, livestock, and other agricultural businesses. The company also offers full-scale marketing products such as digital ads, social media exposure, and video packages.
“I handle all the consumer marketing,” Maggie says, “rebranding of current brands, email campaigns to drive traffic to websites, print and digital ads, direct mail. I also go to trade shows. But we really focus on maintaining a brand.
“My job is to ensure that people are buying and reading the catalogues and to increase subscriptions,” says Maggie, who has a degree in business marketing from Indiana University Southeast. “I am a marketer, through and through. I had a chance to come here, and I love it.”
Maggie attends farm trade shows throughout the U.S. “You can test drive some of [John Deere’s] small tractors and lawn mowers,” she says. “Dealerships will show off equipment. There are even Amish people who display the work they have. There is an insurance company that specializes in farmers.”
She describes her work wardrobe as “laid back and refined. I’ve always been drawn to Parisian fashion, where the focus is on timeless pieces rather than brand names,” Maggie says. “It’s easy to get the look you want without spending an arm and a leg.”
In the office, she vacillates between casual to dressed up with heels. Because she has an hourglass shape and is busty, she doesn’t wear anything low-cut and belts her dresses “so I don’t look like a potato.”
But at trade shows, she is perfecting her farm girl look and is dying to purchase real Wrangler jeans and a fancy pair of cowgirl boots.
Her favorite looks:
“I enjoy wearing a professional dress with sneakers,” she says.
“In the winter, I go for neutral colors: black jeans, with a black turtleneck, and a vintage coat.
“I love trench coats. They can make anything cool.”
She is a thrift shopper, mostly Goodwill and the Nearly New Shop. “I like going to Goodwill. My boyfriend and I have a standing date, going there probably every other weekend. I get a lot of trousers and sweaters there. I always find a good jacket and coat. You can find a good tweed jacket for $10. It’s the art of the hunt.”
For new clothes, she shops online: Mango, Everlane, Zara, Asos, and Uniqlo.
“I purchase my items so I can wear them with anything. I keep my accessories simple. I don’t even have my ears pierced. I wear a small gold locket necklace and a gold signet ring on my pinky. That’s it.
“I have white hair, so I try to be a little bit understated, because it could easily seem like a lot.”
Her advice for others:
“Don’t think too hard. Women in general will say, ‘I would wear that, but I can’t pull it off.’ Yes, you can. If you like it, and it’s work appropriate, wear it.
“The biggest thing is to have a closet where most things go together so you don’t have to plan.
“I’m a creative person,” says Maggie, adding she doesn’t like to plan too far ahead. “I might wake up and decide to wear red lipstick. I might wake up and decide I’ve never worn yellow before, and I probably should.”
