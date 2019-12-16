Step into Her World of Reading and Beyond
Anne Bogel, the creator of the lifestyle blog Modern Mrs. Darcy, is a Louisville native who has devoted herself to reading and matching other readers with the perfect book. She hosts a podcast What Should I Read Next? and has written three books of her own: Reading People, I’d Rather Be Reading, and Don’t Overthink It, which will be published March 2020. Her website is devoted to Better Living Through Books and Reading.
“When you get more out of reading you get more out of the rest of your life,” Anne says. Her pet peeve? “I don’t like the words ‘I could never…’ Fill in the blank — write a book, raise four kids, start a blog.”
Anne is curious about a range of subjects and ideas from urban planning to personality tests. In addition to books, books, and more books, these are Anne’s current obsessions:
Leopard prints
I hate to shop. I clothe myself with a minimum of effort and fuss. But I do want to look stylish. I found these leopard print flats by Tieks that are a little funky and look very chic. I can look put together by adding a big necklace to create a simple outfit and not be too fussy.
Houseplants
I have 50 or so indoor plants. I’ve been collecting them for the past couple of years. I work with words on a screen and the addition of plants to my life makes my home office feel fresh and alive and the space looks nice. My theory is that plants are something tangible to see that my work has paid off. Something tactile. I have a regimen of watering on Thursdays. I call it Thirsty Thursday. That’s how I remember to water the plants.
Pedestrian Crosswalks
I have to say that the pedestrian crosswalks in Louisville are terrible. I walk one of my children to school and I see how dangerous they are, as drivers don’t always pay attention to them. People just don’t stop. We need better signage about yielding to pedestrians. There are trompe l’oeil painted crosswalks that can’t help but slow drivers down. The crossing appears to be a physical barrier, but when you get close enough, you see it is a crosswalk. We should be able to walk safely in all neighborhoods, especially along Bardstown Road and Frankfort Avenue. It would not be very expensive to improve the crosswalk visibility.
Monarch Coffee
Monarch Coffee is a local roaster I discovered on a recent visit to Kansas City. I have to drink decaf coffee as I have no caffeine tolerance. While I love Quills and Heine Brothers in Louisville, sometimes I want some variety and something a little different to me. That’s why I bring home decaf coffees when I travel and I found I can order Monarch’s decaf online.
Pickled foods
Chefs say that adding an element of acid to a dish will make it interesting, and I think they are onto something. To make something taste good it needs a little zing — pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, pickled cucumbers. I’ve discovered a pickled slaw recipe on Smitten Kitchen. She’s way more committed to her kitchen than I am to mine, but I like her recipes and her sense of humor.
