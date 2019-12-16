Step into Her World of Reading and Beyond

“When you get more out of reading you get more out of the rest of your life,” Anne says. Her pet peeve? “I don’t like the words ‘I could never…’ Fill in the blank — write a book, raise four kids, start a blog.”

Anne is curious about a range of subjects and ideas from urban planning to personality tests. In addition to books, books, and more books, these are Anne’s current obsessions:

Leopard prints

I hate to shop. I clothe myself with a minimum of effort and fuss. But I do want to look stylish. I found these leopard print flats by Tieks that are a little funky and look very chic. I can look put together by adding a big necklace to create a simple outfit and not be too fussy.

Houseplants

I have 50 or so indoor plants. I’ve been collecting them for the past couple of years. I work with words on a screen and the addition of plants to my life makes my home office feel fresh and alive and the space looks nice. My theory is that plants are something tangible to see that my work has paid off. Something tactile. I have a regimen of watering on Thursdays. I call it Thirsty Thursday. That’s how I remember to water the plants.