Power, Music, Art, And Asking Questions

Her Current Obsessions:

Power

Lately I’ve been obsessed with understanding the nature of power so I’ve been reading Foucault, Beauvoir, and Nietzsche. They are all good writers and good storytellers. I’m curious as to how power operates. There are different kinds of power — self-mastery, power over someone, the capacity to do things. But, it is not just about controlling or mastering other people. Often power is hidden but significant.

Music

As a teenager I was obsessed with the beatniks. In my own mind I was one. I wore a beret and my parents got me a set of bongos, which I still play. I also have a full drum kit. I love the drums because playing them uses your whole body in a way that other instruments don’t. I love making the rhythms and the repetition. I currently play with the band Bird Dog & His Coyote Gospel Choir. I play a kind of funky jazz flute.

Art

In the last few years as I have traveled I have made it a point to visit art museums. I taught the philosophy of art, which is one of my favorite classes to teach. I love art in every form — visual, performance, poetry, film. Art is a refuge for recharging my soul. Art adds beauty, and I love experiencing other people’s art. I am not a visual artist, but I do take photographs, and I am a situationist artist who creates experiences or shifts the nature of the artistic experience in ordinary life. I recently taught a class on philosophy at the Louisville Free Public Library and crafted it as an interactive performance. I wove in visual images and drew responses from the audience. Even my music has an improvisational aspect, weaving in a new thing and enjoying the value.