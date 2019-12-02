How to Buy the Right Clothes at a Great Price

Now, 29 years later, Margaret’s Fine Consignments has become a fixture in Louisville’s Clifton Heights neighborhood. Margaret and co-owner Cara Aldridge have set high standards for their business which starts with enhancing a customer’s shopping experience.

Providing affordable high quality merchandise is paramount for Margaret and Cara. Customers can browse through 8 rooms of gently used clothing including vintage pieces from Armani, St. John, and Chanel. And if you’ve been feening for a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes but thought you couldn’t afford them, you’re in luck. The store sells designer shoes, purses, and jewelry for any occasion. “I try to pick merchandise I would wear,” Margaret says.