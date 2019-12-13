Gifts to Our Community: The National Stem Cell Foundation

On the cutting edge of research, Paula is the most excited to be participating in a project for Parkinson’s disease that will be sending research to the International Space Station at the end of 2019. “It’s exciting because it’s never been done before,” Paula says. “We hope to find something new in watching these cells behave in a way that we cannot watch on earth.”

Still creating an opportunity for collaboration, the foundation runs a program that provides advanced training for middle school teachers who can further inspire students who’ve taken an interest in science. “The excitement that these teachers take home and build on lasts for years,” says Paula. That’s exactly what this foundation is keen on building here — a foundation that will last for years to come. “We seek to create more opportunities to help more people.”

P.S. How to calm Parkinson’s disease.