Gifts to Our Community: Louisville Visual Art

Louisville Visual Art (LVA) is in its 110th year but, like all venerable institutions, it has experienced some changes over the decades, including the removal of “association” as part of its name and its relocation from Louisville Water Tower on Zorn Avenue to its new digs in Portland on Lytle Street. While many people hold fond memories of LVA’s past and the artistic gifts it has provided for Louisville since 1909, it is what the future holds that makes LVA so special.

Since 1925, LVA has offered children’s fine art classes (CFAC). Classes for students in fourth through eighth grade are free; high school classes are tuition-based, although there are scholarships available, and LVA strives to make its CFAC classes as affordable as possible. “There aren’t too many cities that can claim this kind of a commitment to accessible, quality visual arts education,” says Grant Johnson, LVA’s communications and marketing director. Johnson thinks of CFAC and other education programs as the beating heart of the organization, although LVA’s impact across the community is painted with broader strokes.