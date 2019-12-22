Gifts to Our Community: Fourth Avenue Methodist Church

An open door is welcoming, and acceptance is exactly what the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church on West St. Catherine Street is offering with its “open door ministry.” This church’s small congregation has created a safe and inclusive sanctuary within their church walls, and their commitment to meeting the needs of the community keeps their door open wide, providing lunches and other kindnesses such as free dental and medical exams.

“United Methodist’s policy has always been one of ‘an open door, an open heart, and an open mind,’” says Carrie Farris, church member and Open Door Kitchen volunteer. The church is living up to this core belief by choosing to open its space and partner with other healing groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, to help people in their journey to recovery.