Gifts to Our Community: Blessings in a Backpack

“It started with an apple and someone who cared,” says BiB’s Managing Director Kim Holsclaw. When Missy Hammerstrom sat down to eat lunch at a local elementary school, a young girl approached her to ask, “Can I have your apple?” Missy gave it freely only to find that the girl didn’t want it for today’s lunch but to save for later that weekend. “That night Missy went out and bought backpacks and food and took them back to the school,” Kim says.

Now, 14 years later, Blessings in a Backpack feeds 5,000 children in 48 Louisville schools. “Attendance is up on Friday when the students receive their Blessings,” says Kim. “They don’t want to miss it.” The students who depend on the federal free and reduced meal program at their school qualify for the Blessings’ meals.