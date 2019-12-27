Gifts to Our Community: Bernheim Forest

Bernheim introduces the value of nature through exploration. An adult can come to Bernheim and find programs geared toward wandering walks or specific steps through the forest. Guided hikes with fireflies, strolling through an edible garden, or even hiking all alone through a creek are all options on the “Things To Do” list at Bernheim.

One of Bernheim’s most popular activities for children is its Eco Kids Discovery Days, where kids explore with trained naturalist volunteers. There are also designated days where the only limit to play is a child’s imagination. Children are given the opportunity to experience “Free Play,” which is completely undirected and occurs in a natural play space. “A natural play space connects children directly to natural materials in a natural environment,” says Melissa Rue, Children at Play network coordinator.