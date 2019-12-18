Classic Giveaway from Stoneware & Co.
Sit back and relax while sipping your tea with the help of Stoneware & Co. You could win a French Country teapot and cover alongside a 14 oz French Country mug.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a French Country teapot and cover as well as a 14 oz French Country mug (shown above).
Items will be delivered to the winner.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, November 24th at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.