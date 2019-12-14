Fond of Lou: Chocolate Pretzel Crinkle Cookies

My grandmother’s name was Norma Lee. She was warm, gentle, clever, funny, and talented. Most importantly, she expressed herself and her love for others with food. When she passed away, she took a part of me with her, and I only recently accepted that she’s gone. In fact, I was so in denial and unwilling to think about my feelings that I left her recipes in a box for several years because it was too painful to see her handwriting.

However, during a recent move, a folder inside the recipe box caught my eye because it had my name on it. There was nothing inside, but I was suddenly paralyzed with memories of special items she’d made just for me. I smiled through tears as I started to hungrily leaf through the box, wondering what had once been inside this folder.

Then I remembered chocolate crinkle cookies. She made an entire batch (as in several dozen) every Christmas even though no one ate them but me. The funniest part is that the recipe involved simply adding a couple ingredients to cake mix! She always laughed about them being my favorite, but they were perfect — chocolatey, soft, moist, chewy, and so ugly that they were beautiful. I’ll never forget exactly how they tasted or how special they made me feel. I mattered. No one else favored these but me, yet that was enough reason for her to make them. It was OK to be different. With a quick batch of cookies, she told me annually that I was accepted and loved just as I was. Isn’t it astounding how powerful food can be?