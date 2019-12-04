4 Places to Cozy Up in Downtown Louisville
1. Go up to 8UP Restaurant Iglous and sip on a Not Your Granny’s Apple Pie. (Old Forester signature, house-infused cinnamon-red apple liqueur) while feeling cozy on top of the city. Photo by David Ward
2. Stop in and have a sourdough loaf and Kentucky pimento cheese at Walker’s Exchange, open inside The Galt House Hotel. Walker’s Exchange pays homage to Louisville’s early days as a bustling port city and is named for a restaurant that opened in the same site nearly 200 years ago.
3. Sip on a Bacon Old Fashioned, one of four curated Old-Fashioned on the menu at the new Repeal Steakhouse bar on Whiskey Row. Photo by Nathan Pedigo
4. Check out the a four-month long renovation of the historic Brown Hotel’s Lobby Bar. Listen to live piano music and enjoy a hot brown and a cocktail while you sink into oversized sofas and chairs.
P.S. And there’s more to love about Louisville — according to these people.
