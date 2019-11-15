Your Holiday Gift Guide
Today’s Woman sought out 27 gift ideas to make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier. Plus, they can all be found locally in Louisville! Featured here, are our 8 favorite gifts. Make sure to see all 27 in our November 2019 issue!
Coffee and tea cup cozy $14, Treehouse Artisans & Merchants
Soup bowl $20, Madeleine’s Gifts
Kentucky 1792 pillow $46, Darling State of Mind
Kentucky coaster $20 and trivet $44, Darling State of Mind
Rain jacket (including monogram), $60-$64, That Cute Little Shop
Wood serving tray $30, 50Lou
Brackish pheasant feathers bow tie $195, Shirts, Ties, N Links
0 Comments