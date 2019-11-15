Your Holiday Gift Guide

Nov 15, 2019 | Community, Explore Louisville, Gifts, Holiday Celebrations

Crafted leather apron $169, European Splendor

Today’s Woman sought out 27 gift ideas to make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier. Plus, they can all be found locally in Louisville! Featured here, are our 8 favorite gifts. Make sure to see all 27 in our November 2019 issue!

Coffee and tea cup cozy $14, Treehouse Artisans & Merchants

Soup bowl $20, Madeleine’s Gifts

Kentucky 1792 pillow $46, Darling State of Mind

Kentucky coaster $20 and trivet $44, Darling State of Mind

Rain jacket (including monogram), $60-$64, That Cute Little Shop

Wood serving tray $30, 50Lou

 Brackish pheasant feathers bow tie $195, Shirts, Ties, N Links

P.S. Now it’s time to start decorating your home for the holidays.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *