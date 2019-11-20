Win a Trip on the Santa Express!

All aboard the Santa Express! Enter to win four tickets for this magical journey to meet Santa. Enjoy a 1.5-hour train excursion through the North Pole while Santa walks through the train and visits with the children. Don’t forget your camera!

We serve cookies and hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas to make the experience extra special. It’s the perfect outing to get the family in the holiday spirit. You don’t want to miss it!