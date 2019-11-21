What To Do This Weekend

Blue Ribbon Blooms will be hosting a Holiday Wreath Workshop in Shelbyville just in time for you to spruce up your door with seasonal greens. Kick off the Holiday season with handmade decorations that you can create with family and friends. You can even choose to embellish your wreath with a bow if desired, or leave it plain. This one’s up to you!

