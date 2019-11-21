What To Do This Weekend
Maker day at the Kentucky Science Center is the event to keep your kids busy while having fun learning this weekend. Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Maker Place through hands-on activities such as 3D pen work, pendulum painting, circuit work, collaborative art, and more! Your kid is sure to find something that will put their imagination to the test. This event is free with general admission!
The Silent Disco at Old 502 Winery is a contemporary twist on a well known party. Music will be played through wireless headphones, and dancing is a must. A full bar and all of your favorite wines will be available at the party that lasts until midnight on Saturday. Bring a friend for the perfect girls night out.
Rock out with For King & Country during their performance at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night. Don’t miss your chance to hear songs such as “Shoulders” and “Burn the Ships” live under the concert lights. Get your tickets online. It’s time you treat yourself to a good concert.
Dreaming of decadent crafted cookies and sweet treats? Join Cooking at the Cottage on Lexington Road today and show up on Thanksgiving with beautifully decorated cookies you and your whole family can enjoy. Learn something new and leave with techniques you can use all season long. From springerle to speculaas cookies,this technique class is sure to be a treat!
Blue Ribbon Blooms will be hosting a Holiday Wreath Workshop in Shelbyville just in time for you to spruce up your door with seasonal greens. Kick off the Holiday season with handmade decorations that you can create with family and friends. You can even choose to embellish your wreath with a bow if desired, or leave it plain. This one’s up to you!
P.S. If you’re eager to get rid of all of that leftover Halloween candy lying around, turn it into something delicious!
