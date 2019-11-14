What To Do This Weekend
On Friday, The School Library Journal will be having their Evening of Dialogue where you can meet nine notable authors and illustrators. Advanced copies of their books will also be available. The following day, The Writer’s Block Festival will feature various authors and publishers. You will be able to attend panel sessions, interviews, and writing workshops to help you refine your writing skills or learn something new.
Pure Barre is coming to Nulu and will be happening at the Story Louisville building on Saturday morning. If you’ve been wanting to adopt healthier habits, taking this free class is a good place to start. Vendors, including Athleta and Phocus, will be around to give you post-workout fuel and a few prizes.
The circus is coming to Louisville! CirqueLouis, Louisville’s own modern and eccentric circus act, is bringing you The Circus Show on Saturday and Sunday at the Bomhard Theater. Sit back and watch art come to life before your eyes through visual performance. (Photo courtesy of CirqueLouis on Facebook)
Looking for Lilith Theatre Company will be having a gala to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Choices, an interactive play about cyberbullying. The event will focus on how the play has impacted the community and feature others who have participated in the Choices project. Guests will also be able to preview the most recent version of the play.
Do you have a passion for styling and motivating others? Dress for Success Louisville is looking for volunteers for their program. Be a part of something bigger and provide support to women in need, as well as professional attire. If you are interested, join them at their event tonight from 6-8pm.
