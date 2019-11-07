What To Do This Weekend
The Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair will be one of the featured attractions at the Douglass Loop Farmer’s Market on Saturday. At this fair you will be able to start your Holiday shopping early and find unique handmade gifts for friends and family. A variety of booths as well as concessions will be available. Come shop local and get ahead this year by marking some gifts off your list.
A new film is showing at the Speed Cinema: Midnight Traveler. This is a first-hand refugee story depticing a family’s years-long journey out of Afghanistan through various refugee camps. Come see this award-winning film from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for a glimpse into the harsh reality of struggle and hardship faced overseas.
Do you dream of executing beautiful chalk signs or beautiful hand lettered pieces? Heine Brothers Coffee shop in St. Matthews will let you explore your artistic talents at their hand lettering workshop on Friday night. Hand letterers of all skill levels are welcome and will be accomodated. Grab a cup of coffee or tea and create something eye-catching. Get your tickets here.
Take a walk with your dog through the beautiful fall scenery found at Yew Dell Gardens before it becomes too cold. Their event Hounds on the Grounds is happening on Sunday and might be one of the few chances you have to see colorful fall foliage in the gardens this year. Bring your pets — of course.
With the new year right around the corner, you’ll want to set your goals for your life, business, and family. Leave feeling confident for the future at this women’s empowerment event where you’ll speak with author Devon Chestnut and Dr. Erica D. Montgomery. Grab your free tickets here!
0 Comments