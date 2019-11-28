What To Do This Weekend
There are plenty of Thanksgiving dinners to attend if you’re looking for a place to celebrate the holiday. Even if you’re just looking for a place to gather without the stress of cooking and hosting, this list is for you. Check out one of the places listed below and give thanks with those you love.
Proof on Main– 2pm and 7pm
8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen: 2-8pm
Hard Rock Cafe: 11am-10pm
The Galt House: Walker’s Exchange: 9am-4pm
Also: Skip the Black Friday shopping and enjoy the Black Friday Brunch at The Hub Louisville Friday at 11am. With a specially created Black Friday menu and awesome deals on drinks, you won’t want to miss out.
Before you fill up on food at your family gathering, stop by the Thanksgiving Day Run. This year marks the 40th year of the 5-mile race at Iroquois Park. Enjoy the fall scenery and receive your commemorative Finisher’s Medal for participating this year.
Did your kids enjoy the event at the Maker Center last week? Did you miss out? Don’t worry, because you can get creative at the Kentucky Science Center again with their Let’s Make a Thing: DIY gift workshop. This is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to make something for someone they love this holiday season. They can choose from a variety of options for their DIY gift just in time for gift giving. This event is recommended for children over the age of 8 and you can reserve your spot here.
Light up Louisville is back for another year! (It’s 39th year to be exact!) Bring the whole family with you to kick off the Holiday season the day after Thanksgiving. Mayor Fischer and Santa Claus will be making Louisville bright with holiday cheer. There will be live music, fireworks, and a light parade.
The Four Roses Holiday Sip & Stroll is your chance to try a few new seasonal drinks and have some holiday fun with your gals. What better way to help Nulu mixologists compete for the ‘best holiday Bourbon cocktail recipe’ than to join the Cocktail Challenge and try each of the drinks at select locations around Nulu and put in your votes. Starting at Against the Grain and hitting various locations, this night is sure to be a treat. While you wait for the event, check out these locally-made drinks we featured.
Dreaming of a beautiful snowy wedding? Know someone who is? This bridal show has all the inspiration for those who adore winter-themed weddings, and it will be at The Venue this Sunday. This show has the connections you need to make your winter wonderland dreams come true, all in one place.
