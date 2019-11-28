What To Do This Weekend

Did your kids enjoy the event at the Maker Center last week? Did you miss out? Don’t worry, because you can get creative at the Kentucky Science Center again with their Let’s Make a Thing: DIY gift workshop. This is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to make something for someone they love this holiday season. They can choose from a variety of options for their DIY gift just in time for gift giving. This event is recommended for children over the age of 8 and you can reserve your spot here.