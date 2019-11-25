Trips that Heal the Soul

For those who have limited social connections, the program allows them to develop new friendships and gives them hope for a better future. “When you lose a spouse, you lose your couple group. You are by yourself, and it is harder to find people who will travel with you. These trips build community for people. If a person is traveling by themselves on one of our trips, I am going to introduce them to the group or sit with them during mealtimes,” says Genene Nisbet, bereavement service specialist at Owen Funeral Homes.

The Rollin with Owen program provides the convenience of safe, easy, and affordable travel. Travelers have the option of either taking a 1-day or multi-day trip, and all trips are designed to accommodate people with mobility issues. Previous groups have taken cruises, and traveled to Branson, Missouri, Nova Scotia, Horseshoe Casino, Mackinac Island, and Derby Dinner Playhouse. The 4-day trip to Branson includes four shows, six meals, shopping, and a wine tour.