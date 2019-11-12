Travel to New Zealand

Katie McBroom’s experience in New Zealand can be summarized through a single story. Ten days into her epic outdoor adventure with her husband Jake, they decided to embark on a hike through the Tongariro Alpine Crossing — an all-day trek through a notoriously treacherous volcanic mountain pass.

In November 2018, the weather was unseasonably cold for springtime. For a week and a half Katie and Jake had been huddled together in their rented camper van trying to stay warm. Katie had been wearing the same utilitarian thermals every day — the cute outfits she planned to wear lay crumpled up in the suitcase, never to be touched. By the time they arrived at the drop-off point, Katie was tired and cold and discouraged. The trail head parking lot was plastered with posters that warned hikers to turn back — that unprepared trekkers die on this pass every year due to the rapidly changing severe weather and the lack of cover along the pass.

“My husband was the champion of pushing me. It was cold and I didn’t want to go, so I asked the shuttle driver whether or not we should do it. He said — deadpan — ‘You can go if you want. Someone died last week. If your car is still in the parking lot in the morning, we will send a search crew out for you,” Katie recalls.

Yet, despite the harsh warning, Katie and Jake forged ahead. That day it was 24 degrees with 30 mph winds and a 90 percent chance of rain. The weather deterred most hikers from the trail, so Katie and Jake were the only humans they saw that day. “It felt so surreal, like we were discovering this land for the first time.”