Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
Breaking the Mold: Sculptor Enid Yandell’s Early Life, 1869-1900
Filson Historical Society
Last month marked the 150th birthday of the Louisville-born and nationally-renowned sculptor Enid Yandell. In this celebratory exhibit, the Filson examines how Yandell broke the mold that society and the art establishment imposed on women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by pursuing a career as a sculptor. The exhibit explores Yandell’s early life, her time at the Art Academy of Cincinnati, and her early career.
Yandell was the first female sculptor from Kentucky to achieve international success and one of the first women inducted into the National Sculpture Society.
*Of note: Yandell created three sculptures in Louisville that still exist — both the Daniel Boone statue and the figure of Pan in Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park, and the Wheelman’s Bench in Wayside Park near Iroquois Park.
WHEN: Through December 27
WHERE: The Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St.
CONTACT: Go here for more details.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
The Kentucky Center
Complexions was founded in 1994 by Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson with an approach to reinvent dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles, and cultures. The company’s foremost innovation is that dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them. Whether it be the limiting traditions of a single style, period, venue, or culture, Complexions transcends them all.
“It’s not that these ballet dancers couldn’t fit in with any company, but that, with the appropriate choreography, which (Rhoden) provides, their individual characteristics become both important and irrelevant – which is what Complexions has been demonstrating for its 25 years. Complexions may be the poster child for choreography that adapts to, even requires, multiple dimensions of diversity.”
— Critical Dance 2019 review, referring to the varying heights of the company’s dancers.
WHEN: November 21 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: $20-$50
CONTACT: Go here or 502. 584.7777, 800.775.7777. In-person at The Kentucky Center box office walk up or drive-thru. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
Kathleen Madigan — Hot Dogs and Angels Tour
The Kentucky Center
In 1996, Kathleen Madigan won “Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic” at the American Comedy Awards. Since then, publications such as the Chicago Tribune have written that her “dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and the way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand.”
The 53-year-old Missouri native can also be seen riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and hosts her own radio program, Blue Collar Comedy.
The Arts Insider (who interviewed Madigan for Today’s Woman nine years ago), is a huge fan of Madigan’s observational comedy, which consists of interpersonal relationships and everyday life.
WHEN: November 23 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: $35
CONTACT: Go here or 502. 584.7777, 800.775.7777. In-person at The Kentucky Center box office walk up or drive-thru. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
*Ages: Adult Language & Themes .
0 Comments