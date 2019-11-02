Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Breaking the Mold: Sculptor Enid Yandell’s Early Life, 1869-1900

Filson Historical Society

Last month marked the 150th birthday of the Louisville-born and nationally-renowned sculptor Enid Yandell. In this celebratory exhibit, the Filson examines how Yandell broke the mold that society and the art establishment imposed on women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by pursuing a career as a sculptor. The exhibit explores Yandell’s early life, her time at the Art Academy of Cincinnati, and her early career.

Yandell was the first female sculptor from Kentucky to achieve international success and one of the first women inducted into the National Sculpture Society.

*Of note: Yandell created three sculptures in Louisville that still exist — both the Daniel Boone statue and the figure of Pan in Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park, and the Wheelman’s Bench in Wayside Park near Iroquois Park.