This Couple’s Spin on a Rustic Farmland Wedding

Advice to Others: We went through 6 weeks of counseling with our pastor, Scott Long. He really explained the meaning of marriage as it relates to the Bible. Sometimes it is easy to get caught up in all of the planning, like what invitations to choose, what cake flavors to serve, song choices to select. But, it was nice to schedule time before the wedding to sit down together with our pastor and focus on each other and our commitment to one another and what it truly means to be husband and wife.

One Thing You Would Have Done Differently: I wish we had reserved a tent prior to our wedding weekend. We were trying to hold off until closer to our wedding day to see what the weather was going to do in regards to rain. Renting a huge pole tent was a big expense and we were trying to avoid the cost of a tent rental if at all possible. We ended up getting a tent at the last minute due to the heavy storms we had the weekend of the wedding. However, it was a stressful few days calling around to different companies to try and find a tent that was available.

Best Money Saving Tip: We purchased a lot of things secondhand off of FB marketplace. All of the cake plates were patterned china that we found at thrift stores.

Location of Ceremony and Reception: Blackacre Conservancy

Why It Worked: It’s a picturesque farm land with horses and goats creating a beautiful landscape for us to say our vows.

Length of Planning Time: 5 months