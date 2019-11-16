This Couple’s Spin on a Rustic Farmland Wedding
Sarah Ford and Chris Fowler had a rustic manor farm wedding in May at Blackacre Conservancy in front of about 100 guests. They exchanged vows at a picturesque farmland, with horses and goats spotting the landscape.
Wedding Style: Dreamy & Rustic Manor Farm Wedding
Color Palette: Dusty Blue & Mauve
Must Haves: Having my son, Nolan Foley, stand by my side as my Man of Honor
Bride’s Favorite Memory: My mother-in-law surprised me by having the DJ play a song that my husband had recorded when he was in his early 20’s. It was a cover to the song “Bring It On Home” by Little Big Town. It was such a special moment because of the lyrics of this song. Little did my husband know when he recorded this song in his 20’s is that he was actually singing this song for his future wife.
Advice to Others: We went through 6 weeks of counseling with our pastor, Scott Long. He really explained the meaning of marriage as it relates to the Bible. Sometimes it is easy to get caught up in all of the planning, like what invitations to choose, what cake flavors to serve, song choices to select. But, it was nice to schedule time before the wedding to sit down together with our pastor and focus on each other and our commitment to one another and what it truly means to be husband and wife.
One Thing You Would Have Done Differently: I wish we had reserved a tent prior to our wedding weekend. We were trying to hold off until closer to our wedding day to see what the weather was going to do in regards to rain. Renting a huge pole tent was a big expense and we were trying to avoid the cost of a tent rental if at all possible. We ended up getting a tent at the last minute due to the heavy storms we had the weekend of the wedding. However, it was a stressful few days calling around to different companies to try and find a tent that was available.
Best Money Saving Tip: We purchased a lot of things secondhand off of FB marketplace. All of the cake plates were patterned china that we found at thrift stores.
Location of Ceremony and Reception: Blackacre Conservancy
Why It Worked: It’s a picturesque farm land with horses and goats creating a beautiful landscape for us to say our vows.
Length of Planning Time: 5 months
Photographer: Maggie Mattingly (Maggie’s Photography)
Floral Design: Sarah Busby (La Vie en Rose Florals)
What I Loved Most: Using fresh florals instead of silk flowers. The lovely aroma of eucalyptus, white roses, blush garden roses, pink peonies, white lisianthus, and thistle was a fragrance I will always remember on my wedding day. Having a variety of fresh flowers in our bridal bouquets and boutonnieres also tied the various colors of the bridesmaid’s dresses together nicely. The mothers also wore a corsage with white spray roses, greenery, and wax flowers on a pearl bracelet.
Dress: Melissa Sweet 7MS251192 (a high-neck halter wedding dress featuring vintage inspired details, low-illusion- lace back, scalloped trim.)
Bridesmaids Dresses: Adrianna Papell & David’s Bridal
Suits: Men’s Wearhouse
Catering/Food: Sander Catering
Special Choices: Fried Chicken & Waffle Bar, toppings: strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips. Sides: Pasta Salad, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Harvest Sliced Bread
Drinks: Sangria made by the groom’s mother and beer, Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Water
Cake: Samie Jaggers (the groom’s cousin)
Special choices: Banana Chocolate Chip Rum Cake, Chocolate Raspberry Layer Cake, Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake, Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Iced Italian Cake, Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Honey crisp Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, Peach Lattice Pie, Blackberry pie.
Music (both ceremony and reception): Joe Foster- DJ
Bridesmaid Entrance: Flightless Bird, American Mouth by Iron & Wine (Instrumental Cover)
Bride Entrance: Only Hope (Mandy Moore) Violin Instrumental Cover
Last Song of the Night: Tuesday’s Gone by Lynyrd Skynrd
Décor (rentals, diy, extras besides flowers): Reliable Rentals
Special Choices: banquet tables, farm table, dark walnut folding chairs, china plates, silverware, linen napkins, water goblets
Rings: Genesis Diamonds and Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers
Stationery: Minted.com
Favors: Mini loaves of banana nut bread (however never made it to the wedding because of poor planning and not having enough time to bake all 100 loaves )
Makeup/Hair: Hair was done by Dakota Settle McDonald who works at Echo Salon
Rehearsal Dinner: Irish Rover on Frankfort Avenue
Honeymoon: 5 Day Cruise to the Bahamas, also explored Charleston, SC two days before we boarded the ship
First Dance: Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur
