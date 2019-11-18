The Timelessness of Margaret’s Fine Consignments

For the first five years, she moonlighted at the barber shop and her store to support herself. “I stayed focused, because I knew I had to make it. I never had any doubts. I knew I was going to do it.” Now, 29 years later, Margaret’s Fine Consignments has become a fixture in Louisville’s Clifton Heights neighborhood. The store sells a wide range of gently used clothing including vintage pieces from Armani, St. John, and Chanel.

Margaret and co-owner Cara Aldridge are working together to ensure that their boutique maintains its solid reputation, which has been the driving force behind its success. Its popularity in the community, Margaret says, comes from the personable atmosphere she and Cara have created. “We have established a very good, dependable, honest name, and most people who know me, know how much my heart is in it and what it means to me. We get to know our clients and they are more like friends and family,” Margaret says.