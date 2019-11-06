Take Your Family to the Louisville Orchestra
Are you ready to kick-off the holiday season? Enter this giveaway to take your family to the Louisville Orchestra to see Home for the Holidays! The performance will be held on November 30th at the Kentucky Center.
THE GIVEAWAY:
Two winners will win four tickets each to see the Louisville Orchestra’s Family Series Home for the Holidays on November 30, 2019, 11am, at the Kentucky Center.
You will pick up your tickets at the event’s box office.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, November 12th at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.