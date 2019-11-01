Stonecrest of Louisville offers both personal and memory care on its senior living campus: Elements, the personal care neighborhood, and Virtue, the memory care. Within both levels of care, residents are assured to find engaging programming that keeps them active in the small community and beyond.

From personal experience, Director of Sales and Marketing Ashleigh Skaggs knows that choosing a senior community can be stressful, especially if a loved one needs memory care. “It is one of the most difficult things a family will ever have to go through,” she says. “Most families don’t realize what a daunting task it can be until they are in the middle of it. Every community offers something unique for seniors, and we realize that what we offer may not be suitable for everyone. My goal is to find you the best community, and I will provide you with the resources to find the best fit.”

Residents who might want to move into Stonecrest of Louisville begin a discovery process with Stonecrest staff. The process is called EPIC and stands for Explore, Problems, Impact, and Conclusion. It helps staff understand where residents are emotionally and cognitively, what problems they are experiencing, the impact of these problems on their quality of life, and how Stonecrest can help the residents and their families.