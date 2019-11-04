Mixing the Tough with the Professional

At first, she wanted to go to trade school. But, “My father said, ‘I would rather that you get paid for this.’ Instead of following in his footsteps, I thought I would be a structural engineer. I love the skeleton of a building. But construction would not leave my side; it felt good to play in the mud and get paid for it.”

So, she chose architectural engineering, which is an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to the planning, design, construction, and operation of buildings. Architectural engineers are responsible for the design of the structural, heating, cooling, electrical, lighting, and fire protection systems for buildings.

For Harmon Construction, she helps oversee the extension to the baggage claim terminal at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. It’s one of several large construction ventures going on at the airport. “I will be managing the extension to the custom service building,” Shanae says. “It will make more space for baggage claim and ticketing, and make the airport run more smoothly.”

The Tennessee State University graduate is responsible for checking the job site and the blueprints, managing the budget, coordinating the order of construction, and knowing the building and safety codes. “All the intricate details,” she says, including “the safety of the people who will be inhabiting the space, also the safety of the people who are building the building. I never do anything by myself. I coordinate with my superintendent and other team members.”

In construction, she is a double minority. “That was another challenge, but I faced it,” Shanae says. “I love being able to represent that, and seeing other women who look

like me putting the hammer to the nail. You don’t think of that when you think of construction at all.”

Though she commutes one and a half hours each way from Louisville to the airport each day, she finds time to help mentor high school students for Leaders of Tomorrow, an after-school program that promotes financial literacy, leadership, career prep, and college prep. It is a program of the National Black MBA Association.