Makeovers Revealed: Kate Pilbean

Kate Pilbean, 32, is an energetic mother of two who relishes every opportunity she has to spend time with her family. She says she is happiest when she and her family are sitting together at home with their dog watching television. “You learn to cherish the small moments. Family comes first. You can always have friends, but family is forever,” she says. For 13 years, Kate and her husband Jon have been volunteering at St. Margaret Mary where their daughter Annie attends school. Teaching her kids about the value of volunteerism is a priority for Kate who has had both of them involved in the St. Margaret Mary Step-by-Step volunteer program. Kate and her son Jack also became involved with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in 2015, a year after he was diagnosed with the disease. Since 2015, Kate and her family have raised $30,000 for the foundation. “It’s a full family affair from Jon, me, and the two kids to all four grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins…we’re extremely blessed with a very supportive family.”

The Hair and Makeup: Lori TerBeek, artistic director at Z Salon & Spa, chose a haircut and color that would complement her facial features. For volume and texture, she used Aveda thickening tonic at the base of her hair and volumizing tonic on the ends. To finish the look, Lori used a deep set waving iron and added Aveda Air Control to hold the texture. Sydnie Johnson, colorist at Z Salon & Spa, enhanced Kate’s eyes by using golden and champagne tones. Tesserae is the shade of blush she used to give Kate a natural bronze glow.

P.S. Makeup trends anyone can try.