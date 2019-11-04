Makeovers Revealed: Bhavana Barde

Preparing a hearty meal for family and friends is a cinch for Bhavana Barde, who opened her own catering company called Super Food Veda in 2011. A native of India, Bhavana, 46, began cooking for herself and her younger brother at age 8 because their mom was taking care of their ill grandmother. “Cooking is a big part of the Indian culture, especially for women,” she says. Now, Bhavana is sharing her love of food with a mass of people at festivals, weddings, birthday parties, and holiday gatherings. Last month, she catered an event that served 700 people and says her hectic schedule sometimes includes back-to-back events. Bhavana continues to showcase her culinary talents with the creation of a product line. She manufactures ghee, a type of butter used in Indian cooking, and golden milk paste, which can be added to tea or coffee. Bhavana says she looks forward to cooking for friends and family for the holidays and will be making ghee roast tendoori turkey flavored with cumin, coriander, green cardamom, black cardamom, cinnamon, and anise.

The Hair and Makeup: Abbie Owens, master colorist at Joseph’s Salon & Spa, formulated Bhavana’s color and highlight placement. Next, Alexis Cain, stylist and makeup artist, added a partial highlight to give her hair dimension. She gave Bhavana long layers for body and texture and used a wide barrel wand to create big waves. For her makeup, Alexis gave her a classy elegant look accentuated with a bold red lip.