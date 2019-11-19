Makeovers Revealed: Alvia Thomas

Alvia Thomas, 32, has learned how to stay optimistic when misfortune strikes. In June 2019, Alvia’s car was totaled in an accident and the following day her mom died. “Alvia is such a kind, sweet soul. She’d do anything for anyone. She deserves to be pampered, because she has not taken any time for herself,” says Shalita Ford, a friend who nominated Alvia for the makeover. Alvia, who is a single mom, works a full-time job and takes her 8-year-old son Laque to his extracurricular activities. On Wednesdays, she attends a Mom’s group at her church and says that the Bible sessions have been a great source of strength.

The Hair and Makeup: Brittany Bailey, hair stylist at Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique, used Aveda Damage Remedy moisturizing shampoo on Alvia’s hair. To help eliminate frizziness, dryness, and to add shine, Brittany applied Olaplex #7 to the hair. She gave Alvia bouncy curls using a flat iron and sprayed the hair with heat protectant. Lakin Graem, hair stylist and makeup artist at Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique, kept Alvia’s makeup natural by using neutral tones for her eyeshadow. She also added fake eyelashes for a dramatic look.

