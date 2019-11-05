Living Beautifully Wherever You Are

Liz Toombs, owner of PDR Interiors in Lexington, Kentucky, helped 90-year-old Margaret Jones move out of her condominium complex into Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm in Lexington in 2018. Margaret and her family knew it was time to make the transition when it became harder for her to go up and down the building’s concrete steps and walk the long path from the carport to the entrance. “I realized at that point of my life, I couldn’t keep living there,” Margaret says. “It got to the point where it was harder and harder.” So, her daughter, Peggy Littrell, helped her move to the long-term care community off of Man O’ War Boulevard.

Peggy and Liz had the large job of making the new environment feel like home to Margaret. The challenge, Liz says, was downsizing from the permanent home to a smaller area. “It’s not the easiest thing in this world to do,” Margaret says about moving. “Being realistic makes it easier.”

Liz helped Peggy and Margaret choose what items would be best in Margaret’s new space. “We chose the items with sentimental value,” Liz says, adding that she asked Margaret which items made her happy — “the ones that sparked joy and good memories.” The other items that didn’t mean as much, Margaret gave to relatives or sold. “It’s not as hard giving up the items when they’re staying in the family,” Margaret says.