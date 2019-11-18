Laura’s Suggestions For Small Things That Can Make a Difference

Laura Wagner, licensed marriage and family therapist and life coach, has a simple but significant philosophy to help herself and others build a contented life: do one thing. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, but it does require commitment to daily practice. “Many people don’t believe they have even 15 minutes for themselves each day. Not making a choice to care for oneself is, in fact, a choice,” Laura says.

Laura’s Suggestions for Small Things that Can Make a Big Difference

Develop a sacred ritual and do it every day (even if it’s five minutes long) . “I go to my favorite coffee shop every morning to greet my friends, write in my journal, and center my day.” Love your body . “Women beat themselves up, restrict their eating, and obsess about the scale. I encourage anyone in that place to think of one small thing their body does for them each day — arms to hug, legs that walk, eyes that see a sunrise. We can start in a place of appreciation.” Connect face-to-face . “People are more lonely and disconnected than ever. The ‘compare and despair’ nature of social media doesn’t help.” Have coffee, join a club, get out of your regular routine.

P.S. What meditation has done for her mind.