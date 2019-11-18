Laura’s Suggestions For Small Things That Can Make a Difference
Laura Wagner, licensed marriage and family therapist and life coach, has a simple but significant philosophy to help herself and others build a contented life: do one thing. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, but it does require commitment to daily practice. “Many people don’t believe they have even 15 minutes for themselves each day. Not making a choice to care for oneself is, in fact, a choice,” Laura says.
Laura’s Suggestions for Small Things that Can Make a Big Difference
- Develop a sacred ritual and do it every day (even if it’s five minutes long). “I go to my favorite coffee shop every morning to greet my friends, write in my journal, and center my day.”
- Love your body. “Women beat themselves up, restrict their eating, and obsess about the scale. I encourage anyone in that place to think of one small thing their body does for them each day — arms to hug, legs that walk, eyes that see a sunrise. We can start in a place of appreciation.”
- Connect face-to-face. “People are more lonely and disconnected than ever. The ‘compare and despair’ nature of social media doesn’t help.” Have coffee, join a club, get out of your regular routine.
