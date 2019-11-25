Kimberly’s Tips for Acceptance and Resilience

1. Train your brain to be happier. “Instead of asking ‘Why did this happen to me?’ consider ‘Why is this happening for me?’ Ask yourself, ‘What am I supposed to learn in this moment?’”

2. Don’t wait until something bad happens. “Practice self-care techniques every day, even when you don’t think you need them.” Make sure it’s a habit and you can draw on it when you need it most.

3. Try meditation. Daily practice can help you learn to just observe and not react negatively in the difficult moments. “There is a great free app called Insight Timer. You input how much time you have and the issue you want to focus on in that moment. I do it every day in the first 10 minutes after I get to work. It’s made a real difference.”