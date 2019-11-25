Join Them in Giving Toys to Military Families

Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide initiative that collects unwrapped toys and gifts cards for children who have a parent serving in the military. “My mother and father loved Christmas, and they always liked giving gifts to my sister and I. But they also liked doing things for other people. During the holiday season, they would find people who needed presents for their kids and buy them,” he says.

Last year, Owen Funeral Homes collected hundreds of toys, which were distributed by the Fort Knox Religious Services Department. You can bring any new, unwrapped toy to either Owen Funeral Homes location until December 6 during regular business hours.