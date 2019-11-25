Join Them in Giving Toys to Military Families
Owen Funeral Homes has a long tradition of giving back to the community — it all began with their parents, says President and CEO David Owen. The company, which provides grief support services and counseling, has partnered with Operation Toy Soldier to brighten the holiday season for kids.
Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide initiative that collects unwrapped toys and gifts cards for children who have a parent serving in the military. “My mother and father loved Christmas, and they always liked giving gifts to my sister and I. But they also liked doing things for other people. During the holiday season, they would find people who needed presents for their kids and buy them,” he says.
Last year, Owen Funeral Homes collected hundreds of toys, which were distributed by the Fort Knox Religious Services Department. You can bring any new, unwrapped toy to either Owen Funeral Homes location until December 6 during regular business hours.
David and Pam Owen pictured with their daughter, Rachel Barr (L).
The intent of the toy drive, David says, is to alleviate the financial burden for military families who have a limited income. “We are giving back to the folks in Fort Knox who are protecting us every day.”
Owen Funeral Homes is more than just a Louisville area funeral home. For more information about Owen Funeral Homes, contact them at 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville at 502.447.2600 or at 9318 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown at 502.266.9566.
0 Comments