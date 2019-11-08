Home Remedies – Mojo Hydration Therapy

Hydrate: Intravenous fluids

Cost: Starts at $99 per treatment, Mojo Hydration, (serves Louisville and Lexington)

What it does: The human body is made up of 60 percent water, making it the most abundant substance in the body. Water is necessary for nearly every bodily function, from lubricating joints to regulating body temperature and pumping blood to the muscles. Chronic dehydration is the number one culprit of many aches and pains and conditions such as exhaustion, restlessness, migraines, fatigue, wrinkles, and dry skin. Not getting enough hydration can have serious health consequences, yet there are still those among us who have trouble drinking the proper amount of water. It is estimated that 75 percent of Americans are dehydrated, which opens the door to any number of health problems.

Not only is proper hydration essential for good health, it can also improve athletic performance, mental clarity, and the condition of your skin. Administering fluids intravenously is the fastest way to deliver fluid replacement (and medications) throughout the body, because they are introduced directly into the circulation. Until recent years, intravenous fluids were only administered in hospitals and clinics and usually in conjunction with treatments for illness and surgical procedures. Now, the fluids can be summoned via a call to Mojo Hydration (502) 208.8987. Their treatments are administered by medical professionals in the comfort of your home or office.

Last month this writer experienced their service first hand when my husband was ill with a stomach virus for eight days. Every day I watched as he lost more fluid and became weaker from sickness. I knew he wasn’t taking in enough liquid and I feared he would end up in the hospital. Then I remembered having seen an ad for Mojo Hydration so I called them and ordered their “under the weather” treatment. Literally within hours, he was sitting on our couch hooked up to an IV cocktail of Vitamin C, Magnesium and Zinc, chatting happily with his nurse. Knowing he had been suffering with a stomach bug she added a dose of Zofran (treats nausea) at no additional charge. The entire procedure took about 45 minutes and when it was over, the difference in my husband was measurable. He said he felt tremendous relief and I could tell just by looking at him, that this was the truth.

Suggested use: Mojo Hydration offers different hydration treatments ranging from flu/migraine relief to beauty treatments and athletic performance enhancements. Each involves a sterile saline drip spiked with custom vitamins and nutrients. Mojo also offers a selection of booster shots such as Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D.

P.S. See more of our home remedies in the November issue.