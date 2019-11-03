Home Remedies: Halotherapy

Immune Injection: Himalayan Salt/Halotherapy

Cost: Various (starts at $25 per 30 minute session)

What it does: Halotherapy uses pink Himalayan salt for its healing properties and benefits to the immune system. Studies show halotherapy eases symptoms and supports relief for those suffering from respiratory issues, asthma, allergies, sinusitis, congestion, ear infections, skin disorders, eczema, psoriasis, acne, cystic fibrosis, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. During a typical session, you are covered by a blanket as you recline in a zero gravity chair. Soothing music plays as you breathe in the medicinal grade salt.

“At my house, I have always had a lot of Himalayan salt lamps because the ions in them help settle the dust, and the salt helps with my inflammation. I keep one beside my bed and others around the areas where I sit,” says Virginia Lyons. “Because of my cystic fibrosis, my body produces a buildup of thick and sticky mucus that can clog my lungs, so anti-inflammatories are important to me. Inhaling the salt via halotherapy at the Louisville Salt Cave helps me breathe. It also helps my sinuses clear up. People like me who have cystic fibrosis need a lot of salt because we lose a lot of electrolytes. The salt thins the mucus and also helps with headaches. I feel more energized when I’ve had the therapy.” Virginia visits the cave for halotherapy twice a month, especially during allergy season.