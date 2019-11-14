Home Remedies: Elderberry Syrup

Highly Medicinal: Elderberry Syrup

Cost: Varies, $10.20 per 4 oz. and up.

What it does: Elderberry is one of the most widely used medicinal plants in the world. Not only are they nutritious, the health benefits of the elder plant include naturally improving sinus issues, inflammation, chronic fatigue, allergies, nerve pain, constipation, and even cancer. Used seasonally to boost the immune system, many report the prevention of cold, flu, and other pesky viruses that seem to crop up in the fall and winter. When used within the first 48 hours of onset of symptoms, the extract may even help relieve and shorten the duration of cold and flu symptoms as well.

Jenny Watson, owner/creator of The Elderberry Co., says, “The Elderberry boosts our immune systems by activating and enhancing the antioxidant and antiviral properties in the body. I started making it when my child was always turning up sick with ear infections. I quickly realized that most over the counter versions contain sugar. Sugar is counter productive to the immune system, so I started making mine with local honey, which also helps to combat the horrible allergies we get here in the Ohio Valley. And it worked. The infections stopped. Over time I perfected my syrup in order to keep it raw, never boiled, because the body recognizes a raw berry and not boiling it keeps the vitamins in a more natural state.”

Suggested use: It is always recommended to talk with your doctor and do your own research when it comes to using elderberry. Some take it preventatively year-round; others take it only as medicine when they are sick. An adult dose is approximately one tablespoon, and a child dose is approximately one teaspoon. You can take elderberry once a day or up to three times daily if actively fighting a cold or flu.

