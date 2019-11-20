Classic Giveaway from Stoneware & Co.

Set your table with a real Louisville flair with the help of Stoneware & Co.  You could win two serving bowls (9 inch and 11 inch) in the classic Bachelor Button pattern.

THE GIVEAWAY:

One winner will receive a 9-inch serving bowl and an 11-inch serving bowl in the Bachelor Button pattern (shown above).

Items will be delivered to the winner.

DEADLINE:

You have until Tuesday, November 26th at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

Fill out my online form.

 

 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *