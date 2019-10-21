Workplace Perks: Strategic Communications

That open-communication comes into play when doing an employee’s annual review. It is more of a conversation that allows the employee to request training in the areas they are interested in.

“We get to learn about a position they may want to pursue one day and be able to help them achieve that goal. This allows us to take a customized approach for the individual, instead of a one-size-fits-all plan,” Paige says.

With a partnership built with Jefferson County Public Schools, the company is able to work with students through the school year and hire interns from that group who could eventually become full-time employees. Paige feels it is important to build a relationship with your local community, and that’s why its employees support numerous nonprofit causes locally. This includes taking up school supply donations and getting out of the office and volunteering onsite as a group at the Salvation Army distribution center during the holidays.

Paige explains that the success of a company lies in how it treats its employees. “People, managers, business owners, etc., are afraid to train or develop their talent, because they are afraid the person may leave them. What if you don’t train them and they stay? Invest in your people while you have them. Position them for success wherever their journey takes them. Ultimately your organization is going to benefit, especially because you are training your people to be empowered employees. Operating a company with this mentality will lead to great success.”