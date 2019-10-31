What To Do This Weekend
The Bluegrass Baby Expo, happening this Saturday, is the place for soon-to-be parents or those with toddlers to be. At the event, guests will be able to attend Parent Education Workshops and receive helpful information from local experts. The winner of Cutest Baby of the Bluegrass will also be selected and dads will have a chance to put their parenting skills to the test in the Fastest Dad in Town competition.
See the adaptation of the award winning Disney film The Lion King. All weekend long, you and your family will have a chance to catch a showing at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center. Transport yourself to the African Pride Lands and join Simba for this story of love and redemption.
University of Louisville will be having their open studio weekend at the Hite Art Institute. Step into the studio, to listen to local artists discuss the method behind their creations. This event will feature over 100 artists ranging from professionals to newcomers. Selected works will be on display at Hite’s Cressman Center for Visual Arts.
Remember that quaint alleyway next to The Mercury Ballroom we featured a few issues ago? Well, on Friday this alleyway will be filled with artists and small businesses who will set up their booths on a first come first serve basis. If you’re looking to set up a booth, come early. Otherwise, just come and enjoy the fun. It may be small, but there’s lots to see and do.
Skip your Saturday walk in the park and head down to the Waterfront to walk in support of Suicide Prevention. The Louisville Out of the Darkness Community Walk helps raise awareness and funds. At this event sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, walk in honor of someone you know, or just walk.
P.S. Hang out in some of the alleys across Louisville, including the one next to Mercury Ballroom
