What To Do This Weekend

BooLu in Nulu is the costume party to attend this weekend, and it’ll be happening on Saturday at Decca’s downstairs lounge. Drink specials include Smoky Pumpkin Cider and charcoal-infused cocktails that fit in with the theme. Munch on some spooky snacks along with your drink of choice. Dance the night away with live music to top off the night. Winners of the costume contest will receive various prizes from Climb Nulu and Decca.

P.S. Your Halloween party won’t be complete this year without these festive treats.