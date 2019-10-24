What To Do This Weekend
The Halloween spirit is heading to Brown County Indiana, and you should too! Take a fun road trip with the whole family because from noon until midnight on Saturday something spooky awaits. When you arrive, get zombified by skilled makeup artists before heading out to the Zombie Walk and Parade. Beware, the fun doesn’t stop there! Make sure you catch some eerie ghost stories in Gaslight Square and then head to the Fear Run at Deer Run haunted trail. If you have a pet, enter it into the pet costume contest at Polly’s Dog Park.
Are your kids bummed that Halloween is on a school night this year? We have a solution that involves experiencing the fun of trick-or-treating early, this Saturday. Halloween in Brown Park is a chance for you to take your kids out, all dressed up, for a night of fun. Both free and safe, this event will not only offer candy, but treats for those with food allergies. With over 60 local businesses handing out candy, this event will satisfy your kids’ sweet tooth.
Interested in the spooky secrets of your hometown? The Louisville Ghost Walk is the perfect option for the curious who will learn about the history of hauntings in our city. This 90-minute tour will take you along 4th street and other downtown locations.
BooLu in Nulu is the costume party to attend this weekend, and it’ll be happening on Saturday at Decca’s downstairs lounge. Drink specials include Smoky Pumpkin Cider and charcoal-infused cocktails that fit in with the theme. Munch on some spooky snacks along with your drink of choice. Dance the night away with live music to top off the night. Winners of the costume contest will receive various prizes from Climb Nulu and Decca.
P.S. Your Halloween party won’t be complete this year without these festive treats.
0 Comments