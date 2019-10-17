What To Do This Weekend
Fest-o-ween at the Paddock Shops will be the reason your children will want to go shopping with you this time. Each store you visit will be handing out candy to your child, and if you spend $10 at any store, you can take home a free pumpkin. Each child will also receive a free treat bag for their visit. Do some shopping and celebrate the season with a trick or treat that will keep your children satisfied until Halloween.
Catching the beauty of the season at our state’s parks is a great way to enjoy the weather this weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson Memorial Forest will be having their annual Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure. Or choose to participate in the fall themed activities at ColorFest in Bernheim Forest on Sunday. Celebrate the changing of the leaves with pumpkin decorating, live music, and hands on activities for the kids. Also, visitors can pitch a tent and stay overnight at Jefferson Memorial Forest this year. There’s so much to experience at the parks right here in our hometown!
Norton Commons is hosting a Wine & Food Experience that will allow you to taste the finest of Louisville’s drinks and dishes in one location. Brought to you by the Courier Journal, special guests at this event include Food Network’s Chopped star Alex Guarnaschelli and Belle Radici winemakers Brie and Nikki Bella. Come meet more than 30 of Louisville’s finest eateries and leaders of the food world on Saturday afternoon.
You and your kids can get into the Halloween spirit by attending the Louisville Palace Halloween movie series. This weekend, they will be showing Hocus Pocus, a PG rated comedy about three witches who are brewing up some trouble.
Take a break from the celebration of the season to join the Frazier Museum for a night of remembrance of hardship. Their event, Violins of Hope will pull at your heartstrings. Selected musicians will play an instrument of their choice and discuss why music moves them. Learn why music is seen as a universal language of expression and leave inspired. After the event, catch the accompanying exhibition featuring restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.
