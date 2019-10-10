What To Do This Weekend
Below are four perfect season inspired events that we don’t want you to miss, and they’re happening throughout the month. Start your weekend by picking pumpkins, partying with your kids, catching a frightening classic at the theater, or visiting a park filled with beautifully carved and illuminated pumpkins.
Nothing sets the fall mood more than a hayride down to the pumpkin patch. This month, head down to one of the many farms in our area before the season is up and hand pick a pumpkin. Bring your kiddos along for a fun family outing and indulge in pumpkin themed treats or take a run through a corn maze at select locations.
The Louisville Zoo is hosting the World’s Largest Halloween Party each weekend through the end of this month. Your kids can come dressed in their costumes and ready to fill their bags with treats. Take a walk through the “Not-So Itsy Bitsy” Spider House and travel through the hay maze and many more fun activities.
Dracula is back for another year at Actors Theater and this time, with a few new cast members and script changes. See the classic rendition of Brahm Stoker’s gothic tale that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Full of suspense and frightening details, this event is recommended for children 11 and up. Sit back and watch the show, but be careful of what’s behind you.
The annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is back with a whole new theme for their intricate carved pumpkins this year. This year’s theme is The Four Seasons and will feature specially carved pumpkins showcasing the holidays and events that make each season special. With over 5,000 pumpkins there’s so much to see along the trail spanning Iroquois Park. You won’t be able to take your eyes off of it!
Aside from fall themed Halloween festivities, the Louisville Miniature Club is hosting a Dollhouse show and sale on Saturday from 10am-4pm at Beargrass Christian Church. This show will feature vendors and dollhouse exhibits made by the club members and the Girl Scouts.
